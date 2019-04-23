An Arvin man charged with the murder of a pedestrian in a DUI-related crash was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday, according to court records.
Jesus Rodriguez Moreno, 56, was convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run and driving with a suspended or revoked license in connection with a 2017 crash in Lamont that killed a pedestrian.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Moreno was driving north on Highway 184 north of Buena Vista Boulevard in Lamont at around 9:30 p.m. on June 3, 2017, when he drifted onto the right shoulder and hit a telephone pole.
Moreno left the area and continued heading north, officers said. At one point, he began veering to the right again and this time hit and killed 39-year-old David Rosales Rico, CHP said. He fled the scene but was later found less than two miles from the site of the crash, as the vehicle was leaking fluid.
Moreno was arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol, CHP said.
According to court records, Moreno had four prior DUI cases. As this DUI offense led to a death, Moreno was charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2017.
