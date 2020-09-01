A Kern County jury found a man guilty on Tuesday on multiple charges related to molesting and lewd and lascivious acts with victims under the ages of 18, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Cesar Valenzuela Soto was found guilty of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years and one count of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old, according to the DA’s office. The jury also found that Valenzuela Soto had molested multiple victims.
Valenzuela Soto faces between 15 and 45 years to life in prison, according to the DA’s office. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29 at Kern County Superior Court before Judge Greg Pulskamp.
“The dedicated prosecutors of the Special Victims and Homicide units of the DA’s office have repeatedly shown their commitment to justice for our community’s most vulnerable victims,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said ion a news release.
During the second half of 2018, Valenzuela Soto molested four girls between 11 and 17 years old that he had known for years, according to the DA’s office. Prior to the abuse, Valenzuela Soto was a trusted person among the victims’ families. Initial reports of the molestation of one victim were brought to the attention of the pastor of a church attended by both the defendant and all the victims.
The pastor confronted Valenzuela Soto, who admitted to the molestation, the DA's office said. Further investigation revealed the molestation of the three additional child victims. Since the acts of molestation occurred in both Kern County and in Los Angeles County, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Los Angeles Police Department collaborated on the investigation of the case, according to the DA’s office.
