 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man faces up to 24 years for Molotov cocktail attacks

Erick Torres.png

Erick Torres

 Courtesy Kern DA

A Kern County jury Thursday convicted a man of assault with a deadly weapon, arson and kidnapping in a series of attacks that happened between Jan. 12-14, 2021, involving Molotov cocktails.

Erick Torres was found guilty of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a home and causing a fire on Jan. 12. As part of his attempt to flee from the scene, Torres then kidnapped a U.S. Postal Service employee who was delivering mail and demanded the employee give Torres a ride, according to a DA’s office news release.

Coronavirus Cases