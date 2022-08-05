Man faces up to 24 years for Molotov cocktail attacks

A Kern County jury Thursday convicted a man of assault with a deadly weapon, arson and kidnapping in a series of attacks that happened between Jan. 12-14, 2021, involving Molotov cocktails.
Erick Torres was found guilty of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a home and causing a fire on Jan. 12. As part of his attempt to flee from the scene, Torres then kidnapped a U.S. Postal Service employee who was delivering mail and demanded the employee give Torres a ride, according to a DA’s office news release.