After 90 grueling days in the hospital battling COVID-19, Alejandro Rascon was greeted with cheers from his family and Adventist Health Bakersfield health care workers when he was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning.
The 40-year-old local was first hospitalized on July 30 and spent 55 days of his stay on a ventilator. Rascon said that after losing so much muscle and being dependent on health care providers, he felt some uneasiness of being discharged because he's become so accustomed to being constantly monitored and checked on.
However, he said being away from his family was the most difficult aspect of his hospitalization.
“My kids and I are really close, so that’s been really hard,” Rascon said.
Rascon is a husband and a father and is described as being a physically active individual, according to Adventist Health Bakersfield. Martin Manzanares, a lifelong friend of Rascon, spoke about how difficult an experience it had been for himself and Rascon’s family.
“It’s been a roller coaster, man. It’s been up and down,” Manzanares said. “His wife has been telling me, ‘He’s good today,’ and then, ‘He’s not so good today.’”
“He’s my brother and I love him and I’ve seen him since I was a kid and to not be able to help him was horrible.”
Dr. Umesh Patel, a Kaiser Permanente Attending Physician, said that Rascon was suffering a “pretty severe” case of COVID-19-related pneumonia when he was admitted to the hospital. Patel said Rascon went through many tough times during his stay, but thanks to the hospital’s staff working “tirelessly,” they were able to get him to a point where he was healthy enough to be discharged.
“It means a great deal that (the hospital staff’s) work is actually coming to fruition and they’re seeing these patients go out to where they can make it and be healthy again,” Patel said.
Patel said that Rascon will be doing additional rehabilitation to help him recover from the impacts of being on a ventilator for such an extended period of time. He explained that Rascon was not even able to move his hands or legs when he was first taken off the ventilator just two weeks ago.
Patel explained that both Rascon’s duration in the hospital and time spent on a ventilator are atypical when compared to other COVID-19 patients. The doctor emphasized that this case was a reminder that COVID-19 can affect young and healthy people severely, and that it's not just a threat for elderly individuals.
“People with diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions are affected much more than some others, but (COVID-19) is not a disease of age,” Patel said. “The message out there is that we really need to take care of everyone and everyone needs to follow the (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines we have.”
There has been a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country and around the world, and Patel said that it's “very likely” to happen in Kern County as well.
“We’re ready to take care of patients (in the event of a coronavirus surge) but if we can avoid cases, then you don’t have to have the 90-day stays or looking at long-term stays in the ICU,” Patel said.
Patel said that as the pandemic has progressed, hospitals have more availability to antiviral therapeutics, such as remdesivir. He said they have also learned how to take better care of patients who are on ventilators for long periods of time.
“We do have tons of experience from when we went through the (case) surge to take care of patients better and have better medications we can use,” Patel said. “The knowledge continues to grow.”
He said that a vaccine is the key to helping get the virus under control once one is deemed “safe and effective.”