A 35-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the 3900 block of Q Street, Bakersfield Police reported.
Officers who were dispatched around 8:08 p.m. found the victim, whose identify has not yet been released, and he was taken to a hospital, police said in a news release. The man died about 10 p.m.
Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call Detective Lance Onesky at 326-3275 or 327-7111.
