A man died in a fire that engulfed a Rosamond detached garage early Monday morning.
At 4:44 a.m. Monday, the Kern County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue in Rosamond, the Fire Department reported.
When the crews arrived at the scene, they found an approximately 250-foot detached garage fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames, the report said. Firefighters knocked down the fire in a matter of minutes, but a deceased occupant was discovered inside during the search.
An investigation is taking place to determine the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.