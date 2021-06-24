Man dies following collision on University Avenue

A man who was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with another at University Avenue and Columbus Street has died, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD said in a news release two vehicles collided at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, causing the male passenger to sustain moderate injuries. He died while undergoing medical treatment at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to BPD.
The man's identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office, the release said.
Neither speed nor drugs or alcohol appear to be factors in the collision, BPD said.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 661-327-7111.