The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian incident that occurred Sunday night at a McDonald’s drive-thru at 4601 Coffee Road.
At about 10:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the scene and found a man pinned under vehicle in the restaurant's drive-thru area, BPD said in a news release.
Officers were able to remove the man from underneath the vehicle and began rendering first-aid, BPD said. Medical aid arrived on scene shortly after but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
BPD said the pedestrian was laying in the drive-thru area and the driver of the vehicle did not see him.
BPD said that the driver wasn't under the influence of alcohol or drugs and remained at the scene.
The victim’s name was not immediately available.