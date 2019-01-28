A Bakersfield man died late Sunday after being found with "traumatic injuries," according to the coroner's office.
Jose Ramon Deleon, 25, was found at 9:54 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mint Street, coroner's officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene roughly 40 minutes later.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
Mint Street is south of Ming Avenue and east of South H Street.
