The California Highway Patrol has detained a man after he falsely reported that a passenger had a gun on a Greyhound bus on Friday morning while traveling south on Highway 99 south of Bakersfield.
David Molina, 19, of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs and filing a false report to a police officer, according to a CHP news release.
Around 8:12 a.m., CHP received a report from Molina’s girlfriend, who was not on the bus, that someone on the bus had a handgun, the news release stated. The bus was located and stopped at Valpredo Avenue just west of Mettler Frontage Road.
No weapons were located after all 35 passengers were taken off the bus and searched, according to Roberto Rodriguez, CHP public information officer. The passengers were then able to re-board the bus and continue south to the Los Angeles area.
Molina was detained by CHP and underwent a drug and mental evaluation, according to CHP. His story was “very conflicting,” Rodriguez said.
Molina will be booked at the Kern County Jail Central Receiving Area, CHP said in the release.
