A Kern County jury on Thursday convicted a man of rape and other charges against multiple victims who were minors.
Jose Huape Fuentes, 50, faces the possibility of life in prison at his March 6 sentencing.
The case was investigated by the Kern County Sheriff's Office in January 2018.
