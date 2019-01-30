A Kern County jury on Wednesday convicted a man of robbing an internet casino in Bakersfield while armed with a silver revolver early last year.
The jury found Alejandro Javier Gonzalez, 25, guilty of robbery, criminal threats and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Feb. 2, 2018 robbery.
He faces up to 27 years in prison at his Feb. 27 sentencing.
Gonzalez entered a casino on Niles Street and demanded cash, according to prosecutors. When the cashier refused, he drew the revolver and pointed it at the cashier while again demanding money.
The cashier gave Gonzalez a small amount of cash, according to prosecutors. Gonzalez was arrested immediately after leaving the business. The gun, a mask and the stolen cash were recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.