A man was convicted on Friday in the attempted murder of a northeast Bakersfield resident in 2016.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Jose Lara guilty on charges of first-degree attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for May, where he could face a term of 40 years to life in prison.
On November 1, 2016, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Casa Loma area after getting a report of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived, they found Martin Arana with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The department said Arana was able to provide the first name of his shooter and told deputies that there had been a dispute over stolen items the night before. Lara left the victim’s residence, only to return the following morning and shoot Arana in bed with a 12-gauge shotgun.
“The victim’s family is thankful to all the Deputies and Detectives for their hard work and dedication to the multi-year investigation,” the DA’s Office said in a news release.
