A Bakersfield man charged in connection with a newborn's death hanged himself last week, according to coroner's officials.
Jagsir Singh, 48, was found dead around 9 a.m. March 7, and his death has been ruled a suicide, coroner's officials said.
Singh was out on bail after being charged as an accessory to murder. His wife, Beant Kaur Dhillon, 43, remains in custody on charges including first-degree murder.
Police said in court documents that Singh and Dhillon's then-15-year-old daughter gave birth to a boy in November. Dhillon took the newborn and drowned it, and Singh and another relative, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, helped cover up the crime, documents said.
Coroner's officials confirmed the baby was drowned and his death is a homicide.
The teen alerted a third party who contacted police Feb. 26, and the baby's body was dug up that day. Dhillon told police she killed the baby to prevent family shame, according to the documents.
Mann, 23, remains at large. He's in the country illegally and cut off a monitoring device the day after the newborn's body was found, according to officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Dhillon is due in court this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.