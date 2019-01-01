A man was arrested on Monday after shooting from a stolen handgun and resisting police.
The Bakersfield Police Department said there was a ShotSpotter activation at around 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Monterey Street. When officers arrived, the suspect attempted to run away. As the officers chased the suspect, a witness reported that they saw the man pull out a handgun and point it at an officer.
The department said the officer took cover and was not injured, after which the suspect dropped the gun and began to run again. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Thomas Romero, was caught quickly afterward. The department didn’t specify if shots were actually fired at the officer.
Romero was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of assaulting an officer, firearms-related offenses, resisting arrest, possessing stolen property and gang participation.
BPD said officers recovered the weapon and several rounds of ammunition. The department said the weapon had been reported stolen.
The department said they found more than 20 casings in the backyard of a residence in the area but said no one appears to have been shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.