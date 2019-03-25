A man who deputies say shined a strobe light at a Kern County sheriff's helicopter is facing a state charge and could be federally prosecuted as well.
John Howten, 20, was arrested after shining a high-powered flashlight with a strobe function at the helicopter around 10 p.m. Friday, deputies said.
The flashlight tracked the helicopter's descent to the hangar, making it "impossible" for the crew to see, according to sheriff's officials. The light was determined to come from a backyard in the 1100 block of Castaic Avenue.
Howten was booked on suspicion of shining a light at an aircraft to impair operation, according to sheriff's officials. The Sheriff's Office said it's considering federal prosecution as well.
