The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Sunday on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.
Eddie Fowler, 62, was arrested in the 8200 block of Ipswich Way.
BPD said it investigated allegations of sexual abuse by Fowler against three children ranging from 9 to 12 years old.
It's possible there are unreported offenses and additional unidentified victims, BPD said.
Anyone with any information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective K. Schlecht at 326-3850 or BPD at 327-7111.
