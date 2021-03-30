Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Padre Street fatal shooting

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Detrick Hollinquest, 50, on suspicion of the felony murder of Lonnie Daniel Hollinquest, 22, who died after being shot on March 12 in the 1600 block of Padre Street.
KCSO arrested Detrick during a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Planz Road, the department said in a news release. He has been booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two men were related.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.