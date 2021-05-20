You have permission to edit this article.
Man arrested on suspicion of Lake Isabella murder

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Juan Angel Acevedo, 37, on suspicion of a murder that happened at 12:14 p.m. May 13 in the 1600 block of Curran Avenue in Lake Isabella.

The arrest took place at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to KCSO and Acevedo has been booked into Kern County Jail.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a man with trauma to the body who was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

