Man arrested on suspicion of Lake Isabella murder

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Juan Angel Acevedo, 37, on suspicion of a murder that happened at 12:14 p.m. May 13 in the 1600 block of Curran Avenue in Lake Isabella.
The arrest took place at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to KCSO and Acevedo has been booked into Kern County Jail.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a man with trauma to the body who was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.