A man was arrested for illegal possession of drugs and a firearm on Thursday.
The Kern County Probation Department said it conducted a probation search at around 7 p.m.
conducted a probation search at a residence in the 500 block of Monterey Street. During the search, officers found a .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun, live rounds of ammunition and three ounces of meth.
The department said they also found packaging, digital scales and currency suggesting illegal drug sales.
Rodney Jenkins, 50, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of illegal drug sales and possession and firearm-related offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.