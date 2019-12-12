Bakersfield police have arrested a man on suspicion of forcing his girlfriend to ingest pills that caused a miscarriage.
Jagmeet Sandhu, 23, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail after receiving a report that a caller’s pregnant family member had been held at gunpoint and forced to ingest numerous pills to force a miscarriage, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
When BPD responded to a local hospital, they found the victim who confirmed the caller’s statement and had miscarried as a result of the incident, BPD said in a report.
Sandhu was booked into custody on suspicion of murder, domestic assault and false imprisonment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Robles at (661) 326-3953, BPD at (661) 327-7111 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.