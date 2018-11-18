Bakersfield police officers responded to call about a disturbance at a business in the 800 block of 34th street at 3:28 a.m. Sunday, according to BPD news release.
Officers reported seeing Kelvin Peterson, 23, discharging a loaded firearm. Peterson was arrested on suspicion of various firearm violations and on suspicion of gang participation, according to the BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
