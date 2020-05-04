The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Sunday on suspicion of burglary, looting and various other charges in connection with the burglary of the Men’s Warehouse Distribution Center, located at 5801 District Boulevard.
Marlon Solares, 28, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, looting, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer and for an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, according to a BPD news release.
Solares is also a suspect in an additional business burglary that occurred on April 3 at Harbor Freight Tools. That case has been submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s office and charges are pending.
Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, BPD officers responded to a burglary alarm at the distribution center. While clearing the property grounds, officers observed Solares attempting to flee, according to BPD. Officers apprehended apprehended Solares, who was found to be in possession of items from the business, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.