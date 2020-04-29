A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple armed robberies and a carjacking this month along Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
Daiviuan West, 18, was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's deputies Saturday in the 1000 block of Normandy Drive. He was booked into the Kern County Jail for attempted murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and gang participation.
West is a suspect in three robberies on Niles Street between April 10 and April 23, according to KCSO. The Sheriff's Office said West is also the suspect in several other robberies in the area over recent months.
Anyone with any information about these cases are urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.