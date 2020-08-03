The California Highway Patrol arrested a man Saturday afternoon on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other DUI offenses after he fatally ran over a 2-year-old boy at 11619 Sunset Boulevard in Arvin.
Jose Malagon, 31, was arrested following the incident at about 4:12 p.m., CHP said in a news release.
Malagon entered his vehicle to check on his goats, located on the far southeast area of his property, the news release stated. The car was parked in front of his house and Malagon began driving forward without seeing a 2-year-old boy in the driveway and ran him over, CHP said.
The boy sustained major head injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
