The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man during a traffic stop Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics for sale and various weapons charges.
At about 10:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Dracena Street. The driver, Matthew Elianow, was taken into custody without incident. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded unregistered handgun, sawed-off rifle and methamphetamine, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.