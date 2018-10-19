The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder in Wasco on Wednesday.
The department said that on Oct. 13, it had received a report at around 9:21 p.m. of shots fired at a vehicle in the 1700 block of Orchid Lane. When officers arrived, the found two vehicles that had been damaged from gunfire. No one was injured.
Deputies were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Mitchell Dill, who was arrested on Wednesday after he was found driving near Poso Drive and D Street. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested Dill on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
