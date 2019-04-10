A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said 28-year-old Mark Hill has been arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine while armed and other firearms-related violations.
The department said at around 10:20 a.m., officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Sampson Ct. after getting a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man in the garage of one of the apartments who had sustained moderate gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Several people were detained to be questioned about the shooting, including Hill, who attempted to get away while holding a .357 magnum revolver. There have been no further arrests in the case, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.