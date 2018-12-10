Deputies have arrested a man accused of robbing a Wasco smoke shop.
Armando Garcia Zendejas, 24, was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbing the House of Fun Smoke Shop on Nov. 30 while armed with a gun, according to deputies.
A .38-caliber revolver was found in Zendejas' waistband, deputies said.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
