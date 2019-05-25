DELANO — A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a field.
The Delano Police Department said on Friday, the investigation led detectives to the residence of 28-year-old Leonardo Felix at around 4 p.m., where he was subsequently arrested. During an interview, the department said Felix confessed to murdering 39-year-old Tina Anne Gutierrez.
Gutierrez’ body was found on Thursday in the area of County Line Road and Road 128. No information has been provided at this time regarding cause of death.
Felix was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder and second-degree robbery. He also had a county warrant out for his arrest for driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court. He is due in court on Wednesday.
Ummm. Why not give us the info we really want. Like he confessed... ok. So now tell us why he killed her. Duh. That’s the million dollar question. If cops won’t disclose... say that. At least say... they were an item. Used to be an item. Gunshot. Strangled? Did it didn’t know victim. Robbery or random. Sheeesh. Where is the journalism!!!
On the other hand, this nit-witwill get cozy with all males for the next 25 years so women will be much safer after conviction. Well done authorities! Look at the dumb look on his face. Lol
