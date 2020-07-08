The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday in McFarland on suspicion of various weapons and narcotics charges following a traffic charge in the area of Elmo Highway and Davis Avenue.
Robert Ortiz, 34, was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility, KCSO said in a news release.
At about 10 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations and it was discovered Ortiz’ driver license was suspended. He was searched and a a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was in Ortiz's possession, KCSO said.
A search of the vehicle revealed Ortiz was in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun, with a fully loaded magazine.
A records check of Ortiz revealed he was prohibited from possessing firearms, KCSO said.
