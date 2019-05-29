WASCO — A man suspected of robbing and seriously injuring an elderly man earlier this week has been arrested, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The department said on Tuesday at around 10 p.m., the Wasco substation located 28-year-old Dabrae Dugan in the area of Birch Avenue and 12th Street, arrested him and booked him into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of robbery, elderly abuse, conspiracy and battery with great bodily injury.
KCSO said on Monday at around 6:15 a.m., Wasco deputies were sent to the 1000 block of 7th Street after getting a report of a 75-year-old man who said two people attacked him and stole his cell phone and wallet.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries and is currently in a medically-induced coma, the department said.
During the course of the investigation, deputies were able to find surveillance camera footage that recorded the robbery and identified one of the suspects as Dugan.
The remaining suspect has been identified as a black man, about 25 years old, large build with possibly light facial hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 861-3110.
