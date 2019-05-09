A man was arrested in connection with an April shooting on Tuesday.
The Kern County Probation Department said at around 11 a.m., officers conducted a probation search in the 1000 block of Bernard Street and came into contact with 22-year-old Moses Trejo, who was arrested due to several outstanding warrants.
The department said Trejo was wanted for attempted murder, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, participation in a criminal street gang as well as parole violation.
The Sheriff’s Office said Trejo shot a man twice on April 21 in the 400 block of Washington Street.
