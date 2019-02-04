Deputies arrested a man Monday on charges he burglarized a Lake Isabella business.
Curtis Gregory, 30, was booked on suspicion of offenses including burglary, being a felon in possession of a gun and possession of stolen property, according to sheriff's officials.
The burglary occurred at a business on Chain Avenue, and deputies tracked Gregory to a residence in the 2100 block of Young Avenue, sheriff's officials said.
Items taken included several iPhones, an iPad and keys, with a total loss estimated at $10,000.
The stolen property was recovered, and deputies also found a .22-caliber revolver and ammunition, according to sheriff's officials.
