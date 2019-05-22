A man was arrested for attempting to steal items from Chipman Junior High School.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:16 a.m., officers were sent to the school, located at 2905 Eissler St., after a burglary alarm went off. When officers arrived, they found a man attempting to leave the campus.
The department said officers ordered the man to stop. While he initially ignored the command, he eventually surrendered. The man, identified as Troyce Coker, was found to be in possession of several laptops, BPD said.
Coker was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and burglary tools as well as resisting arrest.
Chipman is a junior high not a middle school, but cool story.
