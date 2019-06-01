A man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of armed robbery at a Papa John’s Pizza.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:20 p.m., officers were sent to the Papa John’s located at 2401 White Lane after getting a report of an armed robbery. After a quick investigation by police, officers were able to locate a vehicle suspected to be involved in the robbery.
The driver led police on a short pursuit, after which three suspects began taking off on foot, the department said.
Officers were able to detain 27-year-old Ulises Candelario for robbery, conspiracy and resisting arrest. The department is still looking for the two other suspects, who have been described as Hispanic men, both around 6 feet tall, thin and wearing dark blue hoodies and shorts.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to call the department at 327-7111.
