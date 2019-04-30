A man was arrested on April 23 in connection with a shooting death that happened the previous week.
The Bakersfield Police Department said 31-year-old Juan Pablo Torres was arrested in Weed, CA., on an outstanding warrant related to weapons- and drug-related offenses. He was also booked into the Kern County Jail on Monday on suspicion of murdering a man.
According to the department, officers were dispatched at 1:54 a.m. on April 19 to an apartment in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue after getting reports of a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man in the apartment who had sustained several major gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead, police said.
