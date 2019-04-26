A man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of embezzling from an oil company he worked for.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it received information from a local oilfield company that one of its employees, 39-year-old Edmundo Carranza, was selling company tools online.
After conducting a search of Carranza’s residence, the department said deputies found nearly $1,000 worth of the company’s tools and found several social media posts advertising tools for sale.
Carranza was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of embezzlement.
