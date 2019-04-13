A man was arrested on Friday for making threats to employees at the Blue Oak Coffee Roasting Company in downtown Bakersfield.
The department said on April 5, officers were sent to 1717 20th Street after getting a report of criminal threats. When officers arrived, they were told by employees of the company that a man threatened to sexually assault them before leaving the area.
Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Harris, on suspicion of making criminal threats.
The week before the incident, owners Bernadette Sebastiani and Cynthia Price spoke with The Californian about issues they’ve had on a regular basis of transients harassing them at the shop.
“We have a lot of problems with the addicts that come in,” Sebastiani said. “It gets really dangerous for us, and it’s gotten to the point where we question whether we want to stay here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.