A man was arrested in a probation search on Tuesday that uncovered around $5,000 in stolen property.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies searched a residence in the area of Rosedale Highway and Jenkins Road and found that 31-year-old Justin Gladden was allegedly in possession of stolen property from several recent burglaries and thefts in the area.
Over the course of the investigation, deputies identified five victims of the thefts and returned the property to them.
Gladden was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of residential burglary.
