The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Friday on suspicion of burglary after responding to a residence covered by a fumigation tent.
Julian Vasquez, 27, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.
At about 12:28 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Chester W. Nimitz Street, where a portion of the tent had been removed and forced entry had been made into the residence, according to BPD. After about 45 minutes, officers were able to get Vasquez to exit the residence and he was taken into custody after being medically cleared for exposure to poisonous chemicals, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
