A man wanted in the sexual assault of a juvenile family member was arrested on Wednesday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said 38-year-old Jeffery Firkins was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of sodomy without consent, raping a drugged victim, oral copulation by force, incest, sexual penetration with a foreign object and providing a minor with marijuana.
The department had been searching for Firkin since March.
His bail has been set at $500,000. An arraignment is set for Friday.
