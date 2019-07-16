The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wasco man accused of shooting another man in the buttocks a single time.
Jesus Barrios, 27, was arrested on Monday after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 6:40 p.m. at the 1200 block of 7th Street in Wasco.
Barrios had been identified as the suspect in a shooting that took place at about 10:23 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A report by the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a victim of a shooting in a parking lot, and when they found the victim, determined he was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the buttocks.
Deputies then identified Barrios as the suspect, the report states.
After arresting Barrios, deputies searched Barrios’ residence at the 1100 block of 7th Place and reportedly found 340 grams of marijuana, scales, $1,600, surveillance cameras, several cell phones and ammunition, according to the report.
Barrios was taken into custody on suspicion of his involvement in the shooting as well as marijuana sales and maintaining a residence for the purpose of selling drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.