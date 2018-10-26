A man was arrested during a traffic stop after police found an unregistered handgun in his vehicle.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Chester Avenue. During the stop, officers found a man who was in possession of a loaded, unregistered 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
The man, who was not publicly identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of several firearm-related crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.