A man who crashed his vehicle into a parked car on Tuesday in Weedpatch was arrested after deputies found a stolen pistol in the vehicle.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9 a.m., deputies were sent out to the area of Tamarack and Blackburn streets after it received reports of a suspicious person in the area. When deputies arrived, they found that a man had crashed into a parked car and was passed out behind the wheel.
When a deputy approached the vehicle to check on the driver, the department said they noticed a Glock pistol resting between his legs that was eventually determined to have been reported stolen.
The California Highway Patrol was called out to provide backup.
The driver, 34-year-old Pedro Pablo Higuera, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm and resisting arrest. The CHP will be filing separate charges in the case.
