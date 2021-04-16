Man arrested after reportedly calling police about prowler and firing guns when officers respond

A man suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance reportedly called the police about a subject prowling outside a residence in northeast Bakersfield before firing a gun into the air and ground when officers arrived, the Bakersfield Police Department says.
In a BPD report, the law enforcement agency said Cristian Gutierrez, 37, of Bakersfield, was safely detained after firing into the air and ground. Officers were responding to a call of a prowler outside a residence in the 100 block of Panorama Drive at around 3:54 a.m., Friday, the report says.
It was only after investigating the incident that officers determined Gutierrez was the original caller.
Both cocaine and firearms were seized from Gutierrez, according to the report.
The report says Gutierrez was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.