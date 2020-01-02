A man was arrested after ShotSpotter registered 35 shots fired in a southeast Bakersfield neighborhood on New Years Eve, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
Between 10:16 p.m. and 11:54 p.m., Tuesday, several ShotSpotter activations were received in the vicinity of the 300 block of V Street, according to BPD.
Officers conducted a follow-up investigation the following day and identified a residence likely associated with the gunfire, BPD said.
After executing a search warrant, officers detained several subjects and found expended cartridge casings in the backyard, according to the release. Two handguns were seized by police, and Ramon Toro, 18, of Bakersfield was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm, BPD said.
The investigation is ongoing.
