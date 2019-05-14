A man was arrested after leading deputies on a nearly hour-long pursuit early Tuesday morning.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 3:40 a.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at the area of Chester Avenue and Columbus Street for a possible vehicle code violation when the vehicle refused to stop.
The department said deputies were led around town until they were able to end the pursuit in the 1000 block of Bradshaw St. at around 4:40 a.m. KCSO said the vehicle had been travelling at speeds more than 100 mph.
Elroy Browning, 48, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of resisting and evading a peace officer, reckless driving, hit-and-run resulting in property damage, driving the wrong way on the highway, driving more than 100 mph, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license.
A warrant had been out since February for Browning’s arrest for possessing and transporting drugs for sale, two DUI-related charges as well as hit-and-run and evading a peace officer.
