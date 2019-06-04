The Kern County Department of Human Services had to be evacuated Tuesday morning after employees heard sounds coming from the ceiling.
The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were sent to the department, located at 100 E. California Ave., at around 8:03 a.m. and ordered an evacuation of the building so officers could conduct a search.
The department said officers found Steven Valdez hiding in a crawl space in the ceiling. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Valdez also had two warrants out for his arrest for trespassing, concealing/destroying evidence, stalking and possessing a controlled substance.
No additional suspects were found during a search of the building, the department said.
BPD said it is believed Valdez had broken into the building somehow with the intention of stealing something from the department. The case is still under investigation.
Employees have been cleared to return to the building, BPD said.
(1) comment
What was he going to steal, welfare checks?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.