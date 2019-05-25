A man was arrested on Friday after four pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of heroin and paraphernalia relating to drug sales were found at his residence.
The Kern County Probation Department said officers conducted a home call on Jose Flores, who is on mandatory supervision, at his residence in the 300 block of Golden Dr. The items were found during a search of the residence.
Flores was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for violating supervision and various drug-related offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.